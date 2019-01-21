Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Mild temperatures before snow, blizzard conditions Monday night

Sculpsure & Lightpod Treatments Can Help YOUR Transformation

Posted 11:35 am, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, January 21, 2019

Make 2019 YOUR Year!  LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic is a Denver medical spa that can help you achieve dramatic results with a combination of Sculpsure and Lightpod treatments.

LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Call now to book your consultation, and get the new Sculpsure treatment for only $999. That`s the lowest price they've ever offered! You'll also get a complimentary session at Orangetheory Fitness as well as High Level Nutrition.  This offer is only available for the first 15 callers. Call 303-331-2005

AlertMe