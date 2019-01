Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYERS, Colo. -- The town of Byers is preparing for what could be a long, cold, windy, snowy night, with a carbon copy tomorrow.

The busiest spot is the Byers General store where items like milk, bread and sweet stuff are mostly in demand. The town of 1,200 is ready to go toe-to-toe with a blustery Mother Nature.

FOX31's Greg Nieto traveled to the eastern plains for a look at the storm prep.