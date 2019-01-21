× Cooking with Chef David

Denver – Looking for something warm and cozy for those winter nights. Chef David has the comfort soup that will you’ll want to make over and over again during these long winter months.

Tuscan Soup:

What you need:

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 Medium onion peel, and chopped

2 Cloves of garlic

2 Sprigs fresh thyme

1 Stick of celery, chopped

1 Medium yellow skinned potatoes, chopped roughly the same size as the carrots

4 Cups chicken stock

1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 Teaspoon black pepper

3 Cans of Cannellini beans rinsed and drained

1/2 cup of a roasted chicken

1 bunch of kale cut into strips

1/4 Cup chopped Italian parsley

Optional:

Serve with thick sliced artisan parmesan toasts. To make, melt 1 Tablespoon melted salted butter, into 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil. Using a pastry brush, brush the oil mixture on the bread slices and top with a thin layer of shredded parmesan cheese. Bake in a 450 degree preheated oven for 10 minutes on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving!

Hint: Soup Recipe yields about 8 servings, and this optional recipe is enough oil mixture for 4 slices of bread. Cut 4 bread slices on the diagonal into triangles to yield 8 slices of parmesan toast, 1 for each serving.

What to Do:

In a small stock pot, add in the Tablespoon of oil and sauté the onion until its translucent (About 2 minutes) then add in the garlic and stir to combine. Immediately afterward add in the chopped carrot, celery, and potatoes. cook until the mixture is beginning to soften (About 8 minutes)

Next add in the chicken stock, beans, roast chicken, kale and parsley. Season with Fresh Thyme sprigs, and salt and pepper to taste. Allow soup to cook on low until the potatoes are softened and the flavors have combined (about 30 minutes). taste to adjust seasoning before serving.

Serve this with Parmesan toasts if desired and Enjoy!

http://www.ScratchCateringServices.com