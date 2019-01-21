Powerful blast of wind and snow tonight through the morning: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- A powerful winter storm gets underway with snow developing quickly this evening. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.
The snow will continue overnight before ending from north to south by late morning across metro Denver.
Here's a look at our snowfall forecast:
The big factor late tonight into Tuesday will be the wind.
We are expecting strong gusts to 50-60 mph at times especially to the south and east of Denver.
That wind combined with snow will cause blizzard conditions with visibility below 1/4 mile at times.
You'll need to allow extra time for your morning drive across most of metro Denver.
We are expecting snow to end by late morning from north to south as sunshine returns.
However, the wind will still be strong until later in the afternoon. So, bundle up those kids and make sure to check for school delays or closings.
Most of the advisories are expected to expire by 11 a.m.
We are also tracking two additional shots of snow in our forecast. The next one arrives on Thursday followed by another one on Friday.
