Powerful blast of wind and snow tonight through the morning: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- A powerful winter storm gets underway with snow developing quickly this evening. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.

The snow will continue overnight before ending from north to south by late morning across metro Denver.

Here's a look at our snowfall forecast:

#cowx here's our updated snowfall forecast from late tonight through midday Tuesday...deepest snow will be south of Denver and out on the eastern plains...however measuring it will be a challenge with wind driven drifts pic.twitter.com/6tASZafUoZ — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) January 21, 2019

The big factor late tonight into Tuesday will be the wind.

We are expecting strong gusts to 50-60 mph at times especially to the south and east of Denver.

That wind combined with snow will cause blizzard conditions with visibility below 1/4 mile at times.

You'll need to allow extra time for your morning drive across most of metro Denver.

#cowx here's our futurecast wind speeds for early on Tuesday...it'll be blowing the snow sideways and dropping wind chills into the single digits...bundle up! pic.twitter.com/9ZmyZKzlfl — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) January 21, 2019

We are expecting snow to end by late morning from north to south as sunshine returns.

However, the wind will still be strong until later in the afternoon. So, bundle up those kids and make sure to check for school delays or closings.

Most of the advisories are expected to expire by 11 a.m.

#cowx next storm arrives this evening in metro Denver with snow and lots of wind...we have advisories for the city while the areas in red are under a BLIZZARD WARNING until 11AM Tue...wind will reach 50-60mph causing drifting snow & poor visibility pic.twitter.com/F66ltlcbXE — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) January 21, 2019

We are also tracking two additional shots of snow in our forecast. The next one arrives on Thursday followed by another one on Friday.

