Annual marade in Denver to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated in Denver on Monday with the annual marade.

It will be the 34th year for the marade -- a march and parade -- and celebration from City Park down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the march. Politicians, ministers, activists and people who show up from all over the country will be in the marade to honor King's message.

"As Dr. King said, hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that," marade organizer Vern Howard said. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only love can do that. And with that, we unite in light."

"We are here to emulate and echo what Dr. King stood for, what he lived life for and what continues to be our mission," retired Colorado Rep. Wilma Webb said. "We celebrate all of what he was able to do by celebrating his birthday. But we recognize issues still to be dealt with in the country and the world."

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the I Had A Dream Memorial in City Park. The march down Colfax Avenue start about 10:45 a.m.