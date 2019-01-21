Mild day before storm brings accumulating snow to Front Range in evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm will bring accumulating snow to the Denver metro area beginning Monday night.

Snow first hits the mountains on Monday afternoon and ending midday Tuesday with 4-10 inches of accumulation. Gusty wind up to 50 mph will develop.

It will be mild across the Front Range ahead of the storm with highs reaching the low 50s.

Snow hits Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins about 8 p.m. Monday and will end midday Tuesday with 2-5 inches of accumulation.

The Palmer Divide and foothills can expect 6 inches of accumulation with 30-50 mph wind gusts, creating blizzard-like conditions. Travel will be difficult.

It will be drier on Wednesday with another storm system possible on Thursday trickling into Friday.

It will be drier on Saturday and Sunday with another storm system possible early next week.

