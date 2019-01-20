× Vehicle catches fire inside home’s garage in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle on fire in a residential garage Sunday in the 5400 block of South Picadilly Court.

No injuries were reported. A smoke alarm alerted residents to the fire so they could escape the house safely, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire department described the spread of the fire from the garage to the house as “minimal.” The fire was out, and the cause was under investigation.

Picadilly update: Minimal extension from garage into residence. Fire is under investigation and crews are working on salvage and overhaul. Resident says smoke alarm was the early warning needed to get out safely. pic.twitter.com/Awh1rR7dVh — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 20, 2019