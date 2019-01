DENVER — Denver police responded to two shootings early Sunday, 12 minutes part.

The first shooting was reported at 12:46 a.m. in the 700 block of Lipan Street, and the second one at 12:58 a.m. in the 5200 block of Ursula Way. Victims in both shootings were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police did not provide suspect information in either case.

#DPD Officers are present in the 700 Blk of Lipan Street managing a reported shooting. One victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No available suspect information at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/D2exGEuSg7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2019

#DPD Officers are at 52nd and Ursula Way managing a reported shooting. There is no available suspect info at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/nfYWG1hAkZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2019