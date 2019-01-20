Snow and gusty winds move in Monday evening: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a calm night on the Front Range with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Monday will start off mild and dry, but don't let that fool you. Snowfall will start in the mountains by the afternoon and will reach the Front Range and eastern Plains Monday evening. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued, as the snow will impact driving conditions, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

Here is what our Futurecast shows for 11 p.m. Monday night:

Snow will continue overnight into the Tuesday morning drive and will be heavy at times. Wind will also play a factor in this storm with gusts up to 45 mph in spots, reducing visibility and causing blizzard-like conditions. Travel will be tough Monday night and Tuesday morning, especially in spots like the Palmer Divide and northeastern Plains between I-70 and I-76, where we will see some of the higher totals.

The impacts won't be as big on the northern Front Range or in metro Denver, but the Tuesday morning drive will be slick and slow.

We will have a wide variety of totals over a short distance with this storm. Metro Denver will see 1-4 inches with 4 more likely on the far south and west sides of town. The Palmer Divide and northeast Plains could see 3-6 inches with 4-8 inches in the mountains.

The snow will move out of Colorado by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will drop to the 30s. Wednesday will stay dry and chilly with another weak storm system moving in for Thursday.

Drier conditions return Friday and last through the weekend.

