Skier dies after hitting tree at Ski Granby Ranch

GRANBY, Colo. — A skier died after reportedly hitting a tree Saturday evening at Ski Granby Ranch.

According to the Granby Police Department, around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Grand County Dispatch reported that Ski Granby Ranch ski patrol crews were attending to an unresponsive adult male skier.

Paramedics, police and sheriff’s deputies responded to assist, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon by GPD.

The man was taken to Middle Park Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

GPD is investigating.

The man’s name has not been released pending the notification of his family.

According to its website, Ski Granby Ranch was hosting night skiing Saturday evening.