LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in Lakewood Sunday evening.

At 6:40 p.m., Lakewood police said its officers were at the scene of a major crash that was blocking the southbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard south of Virginia Avenue.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m, police said that a pedestrian had died in the crash. It was not a hit-and-run.

Major accident blocking all of southbound Wadsworth Blvd south of Virginia Ave. avoid area please. pic.twitter.com/se3jR1Y3Zt — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) January 21, 2019

Authorities did not provide details as to the circumstances of the crash or the victim’s identity.