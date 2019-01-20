Colorado Mammoth give ‘kidcaster’ experience of a lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Liberty Timmens is just 9 years old, but she has seen plenty of Colorado Mammoth lacrosse games.

"I think what's fun is the excitement, the music and the goals," she said.

On Sunday, she got a whole new view of the action. As part of the Mammoth's Kids' Day celebration, Liberty made her TV debut, joining the Altitude broadcast team for part of the action.

"It was really exciting and nerve-wracking. I was thinking, 'Don't mess it up,'" she said, laughing.

Liberty might have been nervous to start, but it didn't take her long to figure out the secret to live television.

"If you're just thinking about how many people you're talking to in real life, it's kind of more nervous. But if you're just thinking about talking to one person, it's much easier," she said.

In the end, it was a win-win. Liberty became a TV pro, and the Mammoth picked up their first win of the season, topping Calgary 12-7.