A mild Sunday before snow, cooler temps return to state

Temperatures will jump above average to end our weekend, with highs soaring into the 50s. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s across the high country with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts will increase across the state through the day, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible, primarily in the foothills and high country.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday night into Tuesday as snow moves back into the Front Range. Snow will move into the western half of the state by the lunchtime hour on Monday. Expect a gradual increase of clouds across the Front Range, with snow moving in during the evening and overnight hours. Temps will make it into the 50s before the front moves through, crashing into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday, with heavy bands of snow possible at times. Conditions will start to clear out by the afternoon hours on Tuesday as highs only make it into the 30s. Totals right now look to range from 2-5″ for the Denver metro area, with lower totals across the eastern plains.

We’ll stay cool but sunny for Wednesday with highs in the 30s. An additional storm looks to move through the region on Thursday, with the chance for some snow showers. Minor accumulation looks possible at this time, with temps staying in the 30s through the rest of the work week.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

