Third annual Women’s March brings thousands to downtown Denver

DENVER -- The first Women's March kicked off the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. It was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

Marches were held across the country, including in Denver.

Saturday morning, the tradition continued as thousands of women -- and some men -- descended in front of the Colorado State Captiol to rally, march and tell stories they say have been silenced for too long.

Organizers of the local march estimated Saturday's crowd at 80,000 based on aerial photos in relation to previous years' attendance. According to the Associated Press, Denver police did not provide an estimate on the crowd's size.

A rally at 9 a.m. kicked off the event, with the main event following shortly after at 10:30 a.m.

The route took participants on a nearly one-mile march through downtown Denver.

The local gathering is one of thousands held internationally each January. The topics discussed at the events have changed as politics have become more heated.

"It's the freedom to be able to say what we need to say and the expression [with] which we need to say it, and that's priceless," said participant Shawn Gilfand.

Organizers say the march will continue to be held annually.