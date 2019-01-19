× Skier rescued after spending a night lost in storm near Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A 62-year-old skier has been rescued after spending a night lost in the northern Colorado mountains amid a heavy snowstorm.

Routt County Search and Rescue says the man was found at midday Friday near the Steamboat Resort, about 16 hours after he called 911 to say he was lost outside the resort boundary.

The Steamboat Pilot reports the man was cold and tired but otherwise appeared unharmed. His name wasn’t released.

Rescuers began looking for the man shortly after his 911 call Thursday night but suspended the search at about 2 a.m. Friday because of the heavy snow and wind. They resumed a few hours later.

About 15 inches of snow fell that night but temperatures stayed relatively warm.

Rescuers say the man didn’t have backcountry gear and wasn’t familiar with the terrain.