Quiet weekend ahead of active work week

Friday’s storm system has officially moved out of the area, leaving behind clear skies and seasonal temperatures as we kick off our weekend.

Expect highs today to soar into the 40s and 50s across the Front Range with a mixture of sun and clouds. Meanwhile in the high country, a few scattered snow showers can’t be ruled out as highs stay in the 20s and 30s. Avalanche warnings remain in place across the mountains, so please use extreme caution if heading out today.

A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-20s to start the day Sunday. Thanks to some extra sunshine and breezy conditions, temperatures will be around ten degrees warmer to end our weekend, with 50s and 60s in the Front Range.

Our next storm system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing snow, wind and cold temperatures. Snow looks to start in the high country by Monday afternoon, pushing into the Denver metro area and I-25 corridor after the evening rush. Snow will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday, making for a rough Tuesday morning drive. Snow will slowly wind down by Tuesday afternoon with a little bit of sunshine returning. Right now, accumulations look similar to our last storm, ranging from 2-4″ across the Denver metro area. We will continue to work out the details and keep you updated as we go through the weekend.

Temperatures on Monday will hit the low 50s before the cold front arrives. Expect highs only in the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional storm looks to move through the state by Thursday, bringing a few scattered snow showers and highs only in the 30s. We’ll stay below average in the 30s for Friday with drying conditions.

