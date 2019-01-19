Mild Sunday before snow moves in Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a beautiful Saturday in Denver with high temperatures in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Sunday with dry conditions before a storm system moves in on Monday.

Here's Denver's hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday:

Colorado's next storm system will move into Western Colorado Monday morning and will slide east through the day, reaching the Front Range by Monday night. Snowfall will be heavy at times and will taper off by Tuesday afternoon. The Tuesday morning commute will have the biggest impacts.

As of right now, we are predicting 3 to 6 inches in Metro Denver with 4 to 8 inches on the Palmer Divide.

Dry weather moves in on Wednesday with another weak storm system on Thursday.

