Man fatally shot by officer in Fort Lupton identified

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The man fatally shot by a police officer in Fort Lupton Wednesday afternoon has been identified. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Shawn Joseph Billinger, 46, was the man killed in the shooting.

Billinger was a Fort Lupton resident.

The incident started around 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, when Fort Lupton police officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, a Fort Lupton officer fired their weapon. Billinger was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not provided details as to the circumstances of the shooting or whether Billinger was armed.

Witnesses reported police chasing a speeding vehicle, and there was large police presence in the 100 block of 9th Street, which is about 1 mile to the southwest of 600 14th Street.

The Fort Lupton officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Commander Sanchez with the Johnstown Police Department: 970-587-2216 or Sergeant Bollig with the Greeley Police Department: 970-371-3932.