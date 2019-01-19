CSP asking for public’s help locating driver who hit, killed elderly man

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating the driver suspected of hitting and killing man in Adams County Friday.

CSP said around 5:50 a.m. Friday, an 85-year-old man was found lying in the road near Erie Street and Hilltop Circle. The area is just northeast of U.S. 36 and North Pecos Street.

Investigators determined the man was hit by an unknown vehicle. If anyone in the area may have witnessed the man or the vehicle, they are asked to contact CSP as soon as possible.

The victim was wearing a bluish-gray jacket and bluejeans.

CSP can be reached at 303-239-4501. Reference case number 1D190254.

CSP did not say whether the man was found dead or if he died at a hospital. The hit-and-run remains under investigation.