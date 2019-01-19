× Apartment fire sends three adults, two children to hospital

Denver — Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire Saturday morning in the 3400 block of West 4th Avenue.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire started on the bottom floor and spread to the second floor. A woman handed two children down to firefighters from the second floor. Firefighters then rescued the woman.

The fire impacted five families in the building, according to the Red Cross, which was providing assistance to those families.