Sunshine and mild temps return for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow will end from north to south quickly this evening in Denver and along the Front Range. A few light snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains.

We are expecting sunshine along with milder mid to upper 40s in Denver on Saturday. The central and northern mountains will have light snow on Saturday which is great for holiday skiers.

Your Sunday is looking dry and sunny across the state. And, it will be very warm in Denver with highs in the mid to upper 50s...that should help melt away an remaining snow in the city.

We are still tracking a couple more shots at snow for Denver. The first arrives late on Monday into early on Tuesday. A few inches of accumulation is possible, so we will watch the impact to the Tuesday morning drive. The second storm arrives on Thursday with snow showers and much lighter snow totals.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.