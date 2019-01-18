× Shooting victim found dead outside Arapahoe County apartment complex

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A body was found outside an apartment complex in Arapahoe County after a reported shooting on Friday morning.

A neighbor reported hearing at least six gunshots about 5:30 a.m. outside the Centennial East Apartments in the 14400 block of East Fremont Avenue, near East Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of shots fired in the area but no specific location about 5:45 a.m.

Deputies did not find anything, but at 7:15 a.m., a resident called to report finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. The body was in a grassy area outside the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office had no suspect information. The name and age of the victim were not released, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

CENTENNIAL: Neighbors report hearing at least 6 gunshots outside apartments at 530am. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/lMZmvEWv0w — jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 18, 2019