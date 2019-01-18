Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings, undocumented fish serious issues for failed restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Corner Bakery (16th Street Mall)

A Denver inspector cited the bakery for eight issues in December, including:

Rodent droppings

Buttering toast with no gloves

No hot water

Ceiling and vents covered in black debris

The restaurant’s owner sent the following statement:

"We are very committed to running great restaurants with great sanitation and food handling procedures. We did have a few new team members on board at the time of the inspection that did not have the appropriate training. We have since gone back and revisited all food handling and sanitation procedures with the entire team and we are confident they are trained in proper food handling procedures. The Corner Bakery Café has been at the Pavilions Mall for over 20 years. We have a great track record of positive health inspections. We pay Ecosure to audit the store quarterly to ensure we have another set of eyes on our food handling procedures.”

Hong Kong Café

The southeast Denver restaurant had eight critical violations in December.

The mistakes include:

No paperwork on where fish was processed

Dish machine not sanitizing

Soda refrigerator soiled

Hong Kong Cafe did not respond to our messages, so we stopped by for a look.

FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked what they had done since the inspector cited them. The owner said that the health inspector came last week and the restaurant passed its most recent inspection, which FOX31 confirmed.

Hong Kong Cafe is located at 10890 East Dartmouth Avenue.

Tables

Our “A” this week goes to Tables in Park Hill, Denver for two perfect inspections in a row.

Owner Dustin Barrett said:

“We treat our guests the way we like to be treated. We would like the food to be up to standard. The cleanliness, the sanitation, hot hold temps, all the things that go into perfect health inspections. We train really hard to do it and we talk about it all the time. We just make sure we are doing a good job and being consistent with those things. It’s not easy setting up all the procedures you need to do, but once you get those set up and you make it part of your daily ritual, it becomes easier. But it is always on our mind and always a top priority and nothing that we take for granted."

You can find Tables at 2267 North Kearney Street.

