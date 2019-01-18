Police investigate death in Broomfield neighborhood; suspect in custody

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A death investigation was underway in a Broomfield neighborhood on Friday morning, police said.

A Broomfield Police Department sergeant said officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Agate Way, near Main Street and West 120th Avenue.

One person, whose name, age and gender were not released. was taken into custody.

Police did not release any other information because it remains an active investigation.

Police said there are no threats to the public.