Pet Resolutions for 2019

Bentley's Pet Stuff is ready to make some fantastic resolutions for your pet. They joined us in studio with ideas on how to keep your pet healthy and hydrated during these cold, dry months of winter. Bentely's Pet stuff is hosting a Pet Nutrition sale January 21st through the 27th at all of their locations. For more information visit PetStuff.comAlertMe
