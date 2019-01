Perdue recalls 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because of possible contamination

WASHINGTON — Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they might be contaminated with wood.

The gluten free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced on Oct. 25 and were sold at stores nationwide.

They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the U.S. Agriculture Department inspection mark.

The USDA said Perdue received three complaints that wood was found in the nuggets.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Perdue said it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.