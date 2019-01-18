× Northern Colorado Home Expo – 1/25 – 1/27

What: Northern Colorado Home Expo

When: Friday, January 25th through Sunday, January 27th (see below for times)

Where: The Ranch at Budweiser Events Center (click for map)

With spring right around the corner, it is never too early to start thinking about that your home’s spring transformation. The Northern Colorado Home Expo has all you need and more to get your home in tip-top shape this spring.

Be sure to make time to come out and visit the home expo at The Ranch at Budweiser Event Center located in Loveland for the Northen Colorado Home Expo. The Northern Colorado Home Expo features the latest in home design trends, remodeling, and outdoor living. See the newest in design trends and outdoor living, enjoy live demonstrations, food samples and more.

Expo times:

Friday, January 25th: 12p-6p

Saturday, January 26th: 10a-5p

Sunday, January 27th: 11a-4p

For more information, click here.