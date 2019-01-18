× Man killed in Arapahoe County shooting identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the person fatally shot in an unincorporated part of the county Friday morning.

The coroner’s office says Mark Daniel Davis, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, a neighbor reported hearing at least six gunshots outside the Centennial East Apartments in the 14400 block of East Fremont Avenue, near East Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of shots fired in the area but no specific location about 5:45 a.m.

Deputies did not find anything, but at 7:15 a.m., a resident called to report finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. The body was in a grassy area outside the apartment complex.

No suspect has been named.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. It asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office: 720-874-8477 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.