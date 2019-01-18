Light snow possible in Denver; heavier accumulation continues in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm will bring a 40 percent chance of snow across the Front Range on Friday with light accumulation totaling no more than 1 inch from Fort Collins to Boulder to Denver.

One to 3 inches are possible south and west of Denver, including the Palmer Divide and foothills, with 2-8 inches of additional snow likely in the mountains.

Front Range high temperatures will stay in the 30s.

Snow tapers off early Saturday morning, then sunshine comes out with highs in the 30s and 40s.

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday and warmer in the 40s and 50s.

The super wolf blood moon occurs Sunday night. It will be dry, but there might be some cloud cover across the state.

The partial phase begins about 8:34 p.m. Totality will last 62 minutes beginning at 9:41 p.m.

A storm system delivers snow on Monday into Tuesday. Accumulation is possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

