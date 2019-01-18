× Heavy snow squalls cause several crashes on I-25 near Greenland

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Snow caused several crashes on Interstate 25 in southern Douglas County on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Heavy snow squalls led to crashes involving an unknown number of vehicles and semitrucks near Greenland, south of Castle Rock, between mile markers 167 and 170.

Traffic backed up for several miles in the area and the Colorado State Patrol warned of delays in the area.