Frontier flight from Denver to Palm Springs catches fire after landing; no injuries reported

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver caught fire after landing Palm Springs, California.

Channel 2 anchor Natalie Tysdal was on flight 712.

Tysdal said she and the other passengers were rushed off the plane. They could then see fire crews extinguishing a fire coming from one of the engines.

Tysdal shared photos and video of the fire.

Flight 712 Denver to Palm Springs. pic.twitter.com/QVBMWmpzgq — Natalie Tysdal (@NatalieTysdal) January 19, 2019

Flames were visible from within the plane before passengers exited.

No injuries were reported.

Frontier Airlines sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2 via email:

“After flight 712 from Denver to Palm Springs arrived at the gate this evening, as the engines were being shut down, a small amount of fuel was expelled from the tail section of an engine and the fuel caught fire. The fire department responded and the flames were quickly extinguished. There were 184 passengers and six crew members on board the plane. Everyone deplaned safely using the regular jet bridge. As a result, outbound flight 1434 from Palm Springs to Chicago, which would have used the same aircraft, has been cancelled. Passengers are being given refunds or being rebooked on the first available flights including on other airlines, and they are also receiving vouchers for future travel on Frontier. We would like to thank the Palm Springs Fire Department for its fast response and we apologize to our passengers. Safety is the top priority at Frontier, the aircraft, an A320 NEO, has been taken out of service and we are investigating.”