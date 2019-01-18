Fort Collins police: Man died from self-inflicted gunshot after officer-involved shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services announced Friday that the suspect in an officer-involved shooting died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident happened Jan. 12 in the 2600 block of Bradbury Court. According to police, officers responded to reports of a person shooting a gun. When officers arrived, they found an armed man in the street in a confrontation with a woman.

FCPS says both the man and an officer fired weapons. The man was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies. He died Jan. 14.

On Friday, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Fort Collins resident Joshua Moore, 36. The coroner’s office said Moore died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and determined his death was a suicide.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer involved who discharged his weapon was Keith Hunter. He has been with FCPS since 2017. Prior to joining the Fort Collins agency, he worked for the Glendale, Arizona police department from 2014 until 2017.

Hunter was placed on paid administrative leave per agency policy.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rita Servin: 970-498-5167 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County: 970-221-6868.