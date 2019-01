Denver – Every Friday Daybreak features a delicious food truck and today’s feature hit it out of the Mediterranean sea! Siham Halime is the owner of Laziz Ya Lebanese food truck and she makes delicious ethnic Lebanese food that is a must try.

Laziz Ya Lebanese offers a variety of dishes including: Tabbouleh salad, Baba Ghnouj, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Kefta Kabab and of course Baklava.

https://www.facebook.com/lazizyalebanese/