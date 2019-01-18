Step Into the Ring – Boxing for Cancer Research

Haymakers for Hope is returning to Colorado for their second annual "Rumble in the Rockies". It is a charity boxing event where participants literally fight for a cure for cancer. The organization is accepting applications from Coloradans who are ready to get in the best shape of their lives while raising money for cancer research, awareness and of course a cure. No experience needed for this. Sign up at HaymakersforHope.org. If you are not an active member of a boxing gym, Haymakers will cover the cost of your membership.AlertMe
