× Breckenridge Ski Resort extends season through Memorial Day

FRISCO, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Resort is planning to extend this year’s ski and snowboard season by more than a month, into late May.

The Summit Daily News reports the resort originally announced an April 21 closing date but will remain open through Memorial Day on May 27, subject to approval by the U.S. Forest Service.

John Buhler, Breck’s vice president and chief operating officer, says the resort is well positioned for an extended season because of its high elevation and ample snowfall so far this winter. The resort plans to extend future winter seasons through Memorial Day as well if the weather cooperates.

Representatives for Vail Resorts, Breckenridge’s parent company, say they hope to also extend the season at Keystone.