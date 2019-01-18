Avalanche reported at Loveland Ski Area; no reports of people trapped

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche was reported at Loveland Ski Area Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The avalanche occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday. According to a Loveland Ski Area spokesperson, a skier accessed closed terrain within the ski area boundary and triggered the avalanche.

The avalanche was reported by a guest at 2:34 p.m.

Loveland Ski Patrol responded immediately with beacons, probes, avalanche dogs and rescue equipment. They have been searching the debris field alongside Clear Creek County Search and Rescue and additional search teams from a neighboring ski area.

There are no reports of anyone trapped in the slide.