× American Girl Doll Skate Party

Greeley – American Girl Dolls are still wildly popular and there’s a special event for fans – The American Girl Doll Skate and Boho Bash in Greeley.

American Girl Doll Skate is held every January at the Greeley Ice Haus and has been since 2009. Girls come from all over the Northern Colorado area to attend the event and ice skate with their dolls and friends.

If you don’t know how to skate, don’t worry…the Greeley Ice Haus staff offers a free skating lesson for those to learn how to skate or refresh their skills.

The event also offers a photo booth, so kids can take pictures with their friends and dolls as well as crafts, face painting and other fun activities. There will also be a grand prize drawing, where one lucky winner will win the 2019 American Girl Doll of the year – Blaire Wilson.

This year the event will be held Saturday, January 19 from 12-2p. The admission is $6, with a $2 skate rental fee.

http://www.greeleyrec.com