Amber Alert issued out of Northglenn for 2 girls

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two girls missing out of Northglenn.

The first child is 11-year-old Eternity Duran. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 lbs. She is American Indian with brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair.

The second child is 12-year-old Unity Duran. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 65 lbs. She is American Indian with brown eyes and long, black hair. Unity wears glasses.

The girls’ suspected abductor is 61-year-old Larry Guerra. He is described as a white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 193 lbs. Guerra has brown eyes and short, brown hair.

The CBI says the three may be traveling in a red 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado license plates UOL-507.

The girls were last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Regina Lane in Northglenn.

Guerra is known to be violent and is known to possess weapons, according to the CBI.

Those with information are urged to contact Northglenn police: 303-287-7453.