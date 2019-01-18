× Adams County deputy shot by officer after Weld County pursuit dies

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County sheriff’s deputy who was shot by a police officer following a pursuit in Weld County died about 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Additionally, the Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the Adams County deputy as Jesse Bennett Jenson, 40, of Johnstown.

The incident started around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday when officers initiated a pursuit of two vehicles at a high rate of speed on Highway 85 going north from Platteville. Authorities have not said why the officers were pursuing the vehicles.

The vehicles failed to yield to officers until they were stopped near 42nd Street and Highway 85 in Evans.

When Jenson was confronted, an officer from the city of LaSalle shot him, the Greeley Police Department said. It is unclear what led the officer to shoot Jenson, who was off-duty at the time.

Jenson was then transported to North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for his injuries. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jenson was removed from life support Friday afternoon. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2016 and was assigned to the Jail Division.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2837 or 970-400-5807.