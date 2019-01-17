Video shows car crashing through Highlands Ranch homes

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Video shows the moment a car traveling at a high rate of speed crossed a Highland Ranch road and slammed into two houses.
The crash happened Wednesday morning near Fairview Parkway and Grace Boulevard.
Video from Valor Christian High School shows a black car speeding down Grace and narrowly missing a minivan that had crossed the intersection with Fairview just seconds earlier.
The car then leaves the road, going airborne. A cloud of debris can be seen as the car crashes into the homes.
The car went through the roof and wall of one garage before crashing into a second garage.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities believe the driver had some kind of medical emergency, but the investigation is ongoing.