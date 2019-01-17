Storm bringing heavy snow to mountains; light snow to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another storm system will drop snow across Colorado through late Friday. The Colorado mountains will get the best snow, with totals from 6 to 18 inches possible from Thursday night through early on Saturday. That's great news for ski resorts, as schools will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Travel in and out of the mountains will be slick and slow, with advisories posted for heavy snow combined with gusty wind.

In Denver and along the Front Range -- from Fort Collins to Castle Rock -- we are expecting a small window for snow on Friday. Right now, it looks like snow showers will develop around 11 a.m. as a cold front slides south across the area. Light snow will continue until early evening before ending from north to south.

It will be blustery at times, with north wind gusts to 30 mph.

As far as accumulation across the area, it's looking light, with most places receiving less than one inch and mainly on grassy areas. There could be a few spots south of the city that record slightly higher totals of just over an inch.

There is more good news as it relates to much-needed snow, as there are two more chances in the forecast. The next one arrives Monday night into Tuesday with accumulation in metro Denver possible. That will be followed by another shot at snow on Thursday.

