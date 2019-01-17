Russian man stabbed 13 times by girlfriend proposes to her in court

NIZHNEKAMSK, Russia — A man is Russia begged a judge to let his girlfriend go free after she allegedly stabbed him 13 times, almost killing him, according to multiple media reports.

The man, named Shakur, even proposed to her in court at her sentencing and begged the judge for leniency so they could get married, according to the Daily Mail.

“The victim managed to escape from the crime scene and found medical help in time,” the prosecutor said in court, according to the Mirror. “Using the knife as a weapon, she stabbed the victim at least 13 times.”

The woman, who has not been named, pleaded guilty to the incident but denied that she was trying to “kill” him claiming that she was “drunk” at the time. She faces up to six years in prison.

The judge reportedly postponed the decision.