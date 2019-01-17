Resolution Reset with Natural Grocers

Millions of Americans are looking to look and feel better in this new year and Natural Grocers is stepping in to help with Resolution Reset Day. It is happening Friday January 18th. In addition to offering discounts Natural Grocers is launching a 6 week Keto Reset program in their stores. Natural Grocers will also be giving away a free Keto-friendly desert in-store, 30% off Mark Sisson's 'The Keto Reset Diet Book', a free shopping bag with purchase and special product sales.AlertMe
