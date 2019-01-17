Denver – For the millions of Americans, every year, who say, “This is the year I get healthy,” Natural Grocers is resolving to help them reach their health and nutrition goals with Resolution Reset Day on Friday, January 18th.

What is Resolution Reset Day? Natural Grocers is helping its customers stay on New Year’s resolution diet goals by offering various program tips and programs for free.

There’s a free 6-week Keto Reset Program, “how to” course to get you started. From Ketogenic Diet to Keto Diet, the program will help you with the proper guidance with nutritional health coaching to stay on track.

Resolution Rest Day: January 18th at all Natural Grocers stores and the cost is free.

http://www.naturalgrocers.com