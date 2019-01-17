× Report: Former Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch signs with Seahawks

SEATTLE — Former Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has reportedly signed with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report by Sports Radio KJR in Seattle.

The news was also confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

.@IanFurnessSea has learned that the @Seahawks are signing QB Paxton Lynch. The 2016 1st round pick by the Denver Broncos out of Memphis played 3 games in his rookie season and 2 in 2017 before being released last year. — Sports Radio KJR (@SportsRadioKJR) January 17, 2019

A new beginning for Paxton Lynch. https://t.co/xkLVVXMMk9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2019

Seattle Seahawks signed former Broncos’ QB Paxton Lynch, as @IanFurnessSea reported. A chance to compete for a job to back up Russell Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2019

Lynch was released by the Broncos in September and, despite working out for several teams, did not sign with another team in 2018.

Broncos general manager John Elway once viewed Lynch as a future franchise quarterback, moving up in the 2016 NFL draft to select the University of Memphis star with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

As Ian Furness with Sports Radio KJR notes, the move makes it full circle for the Seahawks who traded the pick Denver used on Lynch in 2016.

And it comes full circle.. #Seahawks traded the pick Denver used on Lynch to acquire Ifedi and Vannett in 2016. https://t.co/uMLG015kyu — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 17, 2019

But things did not go well for Lynch in Denver. Twice, seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian handily beat out Lynch in protracted competitions for the starting QB job.

When Case Keenum was signed in March, Elway sent Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings, clearing the way for Lynch to serve as the No. 2 quarterback. All he had to do was fend off Chad Kelly, another seventh-rounder.

And he couldn’t.

It got so bad for Lynch in Denver that some fans started a GoFundMe to buy him out of his contract before he was eventually released.

Lynch did start four games for the Broncos during his time in Denver. He went 79-of-128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while being sacked 18 times in five appearances.

In Seattle, he will compete to back up starting quarterback Russell Wilson.