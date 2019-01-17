Quick shot of snow and wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another storm system will drop snow across Colorado in the through late on Friday. The Colorado mountains will get the best snow with totals from 6"-18" possible from tonight through early on Saturday. That's great news for skiers with schools closed on Monday for the MLK holiday. However, travel in and out of the mountains will be slick and slow with advisories posting for heavy snow combined with gusty wind.

In Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock we are expecting a small window for snow on Friday. Right now it looks like snow showers will develop around 11AM as a cold front slides south across the area. Light snow will continue until early evening before ending from north to south. It will be blustery at times with north wind gusts to 30 mph. As far as accumulation across the area it's looking light with most places less than an inch and mainly on grassy areas. There could be a few spots south of the city that record a slightly higher totals of just over an inch.

And, there is more good news as it relates to needed snow with two more chances in the forecast. The next one arrives on Monday night into Tuesday with accumulation in metro Denver possible. That will be followed by another shot of snow on Thursday.

