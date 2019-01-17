Porn viewership spikes in DC during government shutdown

WASHINGTON — It seems furloughed workers in Washington D.C. are spending their time watching porn.

According to data from the Pornhub Insights Team, online traffic from the D.C. metro area increased by 6.32 percent overall during the week of Jan. 7-11, as compared to pre-shutdown averages, WTTG reported.

The website also reported the times people watched also shifted when the shutdown started.

“Pornhub’s statisticians noted not only an increase in visits to the site, but also a distinct shift in the hours during which people are watching porn,” the website said according to WJLA. “When compared to traffic levels prior to the shut-down, weekday visits across the United States were up 5.94 percent.”

It wasn’t just up in Washington, WJLA reports it is up nationally due to furloughed workers across the United States.

The government shutdown entered its 27th day on Thursday and it already is the longest one ever with no end in sight as Democrats remain at odds with President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a bill that guaranteed furlough workers will receive back pay when the government reopens.