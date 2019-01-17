Mild day before next storm system delivers snow to mountains, then Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm arrives in Colorado on Thursday afternoon and will bring snow to the mountains into Friday before ending early Saturday morning.

Thursday will be the warm before the storm with highs in the low to mid-50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins under partly cloudy skies.

Snow hits Denver on Friday late in the morning commute and continues through the evening rush.

There will be 8-16 inches of accumulation in the mountains with 0-2 inches across the Front Range. There could be 2-6 inches possible across the Palmer Divide and the foothills.

High temperatures will be in the 30s before snow ends early Saturday morning.

Sunshine breaks through on Saturday with highs staying in the 30s. Sunday looks calm and sunny with highs in the 40s.

Another chance of accumulating snow arrives Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

