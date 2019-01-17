Man’s body found in burned water conservancy building in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Authorities say firefighters found a man’s body in a water conservancy district building that caught fire in southeastern Colorado.

KOAA-TV reports a fire erupted Wednesday evening inside the building of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District in Rocky Ford.

Officials say the damage to the building from flames was minimal but damage from smoke was considerable.

Authorities say the fire is considered suspicious.

The man’s name has not yet been released. Authorities have not said if he worked in the building.

Rocky Ford police, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the state Division of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the blaze.