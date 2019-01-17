× Man sought in connection to at least 6 armed robberies where women were violently attacked

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to at least six armed robberies of women as they left their vehicles, the Aurora Police Department said on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his early 20’s who is 5-foot-7 with a thin build and a mole near the right side, bridge of his nose. Police said the man often carries around a black backpack.

The man is also considered to be armed.

Anyone who can help police identify the man is asked to call police at 303-739-6037 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.